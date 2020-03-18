Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

TMK IPSCO

Welspun

Wheatland Tube Company

ChelPipe

Techint Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Tubing

Standard Pipes

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Mining

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes

1.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure Tubing

1.2.3 Standard Pipes

1.3 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Mining

1.4 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Business

7.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

7.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EVRAZ North America

7.2.1 EVRAZ North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 EVRAZ North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Northwest Pipe Company

7.3.1 Northwest Pipe Company Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Northwest Pipe Company Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TMK IPSCO

7.4.1 TMK IPSCO Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TMK IPSCO Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Welspun

7.5.1 Welspun Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Welspun Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wheatland Tube Company

7.6.1 Wheatland Tube Company Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wheatland Tube Company Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ChelPipe

7.7.1 ChelPipe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ChelPipe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Techint Group

7.8.1 Techint Group Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Techint Group Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JFE Steel Corporation

7.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes

8.4 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Distributors List

9.3 Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

