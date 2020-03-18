Global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies

Electric vehicle sound generators are also referred to as acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS). They are essentially devices generating sound and are fitted to hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to emit vehicle running sound at high and low speeds to warn cyclists, pedestrians, visually impaired individuals and other road users about vehicle presence.

The use of electric vehicle sound generators has been largely observed in passenger cars since past several years. The volume of passenger vehicles using electric vehicle sound generators is increasing at an exponential rate and is expected to continue to rise in the coming years. The passenger cars segment is highly lucrative segment and is being tapped by players involved in electric vehicle sound generators.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment is anticipated to trigger seals of sound generators during the forecast period. This segment is the second largest with respect to market share and value. It is also projected to expand at a substantial growth rate with respect to volume during the assessment period.

The global Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Vehicle Sound Generators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delphi

Denso

Continental

Harman

Nissan Motor

Tesla

Daimler

Volkswagen

Kufatec GmbH

Kendrion

Sound Racer

BMW

Honda Motor

Mando-Hella

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Treble Sound Generator

Bass Sound Generator

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

