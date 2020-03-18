Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market is valued at 3910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
3M
RTP Company
Parker Hannifin
Sumitomo Chemical
Premix
Heraeus Group
The Lubrizol Corporation
Covestro
PolyOne Corporation
Cabot
Celanese
Rieke Metals
Merck Kgaa
Sabic
DOW & Dupont
Kenner Material & System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers
Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers
Segment by Application
Actuators
Sensors
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)
1.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers
1.2.3 Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers
1.3 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Actuators
1.3.3 Sensors
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Size
1.5.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production
3.4.1 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production
3.5.1 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Business
7.1 Solvay
7.1.1 Solvay Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Solvay Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 3M
7.2.1 3M Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 3M Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 RTP Company
7.3.1 RTP Company Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 RTP Company Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Parker Hannifin
7.4.1 Parker Hannifin Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Parker Hannifin Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Sumitomo Chemical
7.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Premix
7.6.1 Premix Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Premix Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Heraeus Group
7.7.1 Heraeus Group Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Heraeus Group Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 The Lubrizol Corporation
7.8.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Covestro
7.9.1 Covestro Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Covestro Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 PolyOne Corporation
7.10.1 PolyOne Corporation Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 PolyOne Corporation Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Cabot
7.12 Celanese
7.13 Rieke Metals
7.14 Merck Kgaa
7.15 Sabic
7.16 DOW & Dupont
7.17 Kenner Material & System
8 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)
8.4 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Distributors List
9.3 Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
