Global Game-based Learning Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Report “Game-based Learning Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Game-based learning or serious game refers to all digital applications that are developed to impart learning through games.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Game-based Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Game-based Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

Game-based learning includes digital learning products such as e-learning courseware, online audio and video content, social games, and mobile games. It is mainly used in educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and defense organizations. It is also used in employee training programs in corporate business houses.

The global Game-based Learning market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Game-based Learning.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

LearningWare

BreakAway

Lumos Labs

PlayGen.com

Corporate Internet Games

Games2Train

HealthTap

RallyOn, Inc

MAK Technologies

SCVNGR

SimuLearn

Will Interactive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

E-Learning Courseware

Online Audio and Video Content

Social Games

Mobile Games

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Organizations

Defense Organizations

Corporate Employee Training

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Game-based Learning Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Game-based Learning Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Game-based Learning Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Game-based Learning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Game-based Learning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Game-based Learning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Game-based Learning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Game-based Learning by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Game-based Learning Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Game-based Learning Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Game-based Learning Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

