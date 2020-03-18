Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared "IoT in Oil and Gas Market" report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that use sensors and APIs to connect and exchange data over the Internet. IoT is helping the oil and gas companies in attaining global presence.
In 2017, the global IoT in Oil and Gas Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.
This report studies the IoT in Oil and Gas Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of IoT in Oil and Gas in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered:
Cisco Systems
C3
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
ABB
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Schlumberger
General Electric
Honeywell
Telit
Rockwell Automation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Sensing
Communication
Cloud Computing
Data Management
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into:
Fleet and Asset Management
Pipeline Monitoring
Preventive Maintenance
Security Management
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Oil and Gas are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of IoT in Oil and Gas market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC for IoT in Oil and Gas Market:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT in Oil and Gas Market
Chapter Two: Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: IoT in Oil and Gas Market Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: North America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: China IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: Central & South America IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: IoT in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: IoT in Oil and Gas Market Dynamics
Chapter Fourteen: IoT in Oil and Gas Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fifteen: IoT in Oil and Gas Market Research Finding/Conclusion
