Global IT in Real Estate Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Microsoft, Yardi Systems, RealPage, SAP, IBM, Oracle, MRI Software LLC, Salesforce, The Sage Group plc,GrupaAzoty, Radici Group, Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Global IT in Real Estate Market, By Geography; Enterprise Application (Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Content Management, Business Intelligence, Business Process Management); Service; Deployment Type; Security Solution – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Global IT in Real Estate Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. IT in Real Estate Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global IT in Real Estate Market In Global Industry Trends and Demand Forecast to 2024 for USD 6.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.01% by 2024.

How does this market Insights help?

IT in Real Estate Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “IT in Real Estate” and its commercial landscape

Industry Share News

The report for IT in real estate market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for smart technological solutions.

Increasing demand for enterprise applications.

Growing need to manage data and ensure security of sensitive information.

High cost involved in the technological transition of various business processes.

Transformation of property management business from physical to online platforms

Market Segmentation

Global IT in real estate market is segmented on the basis of enterprise application into

customer relationship management,

enterprise resource planning,

enterprise content management,

business intelligence, and

business process management

On the basis of service, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

integration & deployment,

consulting,

maintenance & support

On the basis of deployment model, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

on-premises

cloud

On the basis of security solution, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

commercial & service,

residential

On the basis of geography, the global IT in real estate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Top Market Competitors

Microsoft Corporation,

Yardi Systems,

RealPage,

SAP SE,

IBM Corporation,

Oracle,

MRI Software LLC,

Salesforce,

The Sage Group plc,

Accenture,

Chemicals,GrupaAzoty,

Radici Group,

Ascend Performance Materials LLC,

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global IT in real estate market, by Application

Global IT in real estate market, by Service

Global IT in real estate market, by Type

Global IT in real estate market, by Deployment

Global IT in real estate market, by geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

south America

Middle East and Africa

Global IT in real estate market, Competitive Analysis

company profiles

Strategic Key attributes of the report:

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the IT in Real Estate Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the IT in Real Estate This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various IT in Real Estate industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

In this section, various IT in Real Estate industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Production Analysis – Production of the IT in Real Estate is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various IT in Real Estate Market key players is also covered.

Production of the IT in Real Estate is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various IT in Real Estate Market key players is also covered. Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the IT in Real Estate

