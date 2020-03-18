Global LMS for Education Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “LMS for Education Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2023

The LMS also known as the integrated library management software is used as an enterprise resource planner to manage daily library activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the LMS for Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the LMS for Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

The availability and advances in technologies, such as Java, Net, ASP, SQL, and web services, and the existence of the cloud platform enable the software to function effectively. This is facilitating the increased implementation of LMS in educational institutions.

The global LMS for Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of LMS for Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Civica

Companion

Ex Libris

Follett

Sirsidynix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Asynchronous Learning

Classroom Management

Certification Management

Social Learning

Skills Tracking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Journals

E-Books

Records

Magazines

Others

