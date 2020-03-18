Global makeup/Cosmetics Market 2019

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Research Report 2018”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report studies the global Makeup/Cosmetics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Makeup/Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial. Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne.

With the growth of population and improved standards of living, the demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the market. growing consumer demand for several skin-care care products such as face masks, peels, creams are key factors. High demand for anti-ageing products is expected to drive cosmetics demand considerably over the forecast period. Skin care category is one of the most technically advanced, complex and diverse categories of cosmetics. Products manufactured by the companies have to undergo many dermatological tests before they are introduced for final use in the market. Rising demands for herbal cosmetics is prompting the leading manufacturers to launch new herbal cosmetic products. The eye makeup has witnessed significant change over the past decade. Face makeup is the largest revenue generator segment attributed to the increasing need of younger generation. Europe dominated the global cosmetics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Olay

Maybelline

L’Oréal

Lakme

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Online

Offline

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Makeup/Cosmetics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Makeup/Cosmetics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Research Report 2018

1 Makeup/Cosmetics Market Overview

2 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Makeup/Cosmetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

