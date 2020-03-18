Global Microneedling Cartridges Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Microneedling cartridges stimulates the natural healing of the body which results in healthy and glowing skin. The small tiny needles perforate the skin only for an instant. Microneedling cartridge comes in different configuration based on different applications. Microneedling is performed with a pen like instrument that has a detachable needle cartridge with varying number of needles. These needles creates small openings in the skin that heals heal quickly and cause collagen contraction in the skin. The cartridge needle depth can be easily adjusted on the hand piece, depending on the condition being treated and skin thickness. The length of needle varies from 0.25mm to 2.0 mm. the needle length can be adjusted according to the type of treatment. The microneedling cartridge is disposable, this will minimize the risk of contamination.

The North America has become the lucrative market for microneedling cartridges and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the increase in investment in research and development. The Europe is expected to register a significant growth for microneedling cartridges over a forecast period due to well-developed healthcare system and higher healthcare expenditure. APAC region is also expected to register a significant growth in the microneedling cartridges market over a forecast period due to increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals about this technology.

The global Microneedling Cartridges market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microneedling Cartridges volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microneedling Cartridges market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dermapen

Mt Derm GmbH

MD Needle Pen

GBS International Holding

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Number of Needle

1-6 Micro Needle

12-36 Micro Needle

By Material

Steel

Titanium

Other

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Other

