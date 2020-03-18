Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – AT&T, Infosys, IBM, BlackBerry, IFS, Epicor Software, Infor, SAP, Salesforce, Capgemini, Oracle, Deloitte, Apple, MobileIron, HP, AT&T Business
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global Mobile Enterprise Application industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global Mobile Enterprise Application market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
The Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market accounted for USD 50.44 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2024.
The report also comprises the study of drivers, restraints, and trends that influence the current scenario of the Mobile Enterprise Application market and its impact on the global market over the forecast period 2018 – 2024.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MOBILE ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET REPORT:
- Get enlightened information available on the Mobile Enterprise Application market worldwide.
- Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.
- Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.
- The main criterion related to Mobile Enterprise Application industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.
- The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder’s responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.
- The research of emerging Mobile Enterprise Application market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.
- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.
- Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
COMPANIES COVERED
- AT&T,
- Infosys,
- IBM,
- BlackBerry,
- IFS,
- Epicor Software,
- Infor,
- SAP,
- Salesforce,
- Capgemini,
- Oracle,
- HCL Technologies,
- Accenture,
- Deloitte,
- Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC.,
- Apple,
- MobileIron,
- HP,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise,
- HP France,
- HP UK,
- Hewlett-Packard Singapore,
- QAD,
- IFS North America,
- AT&T Business,
- IFS South Asia
BENEFITS OF MOBILE ENTERPRISE APPLICATION
- Make better business decisions (find / get access to better, more relevant and contextual data in real time)
- Increasing worker productivity (which includes increasing revenue / margin and work output)
- Provide a better / more comprehensive / more effective customer experience
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
On the basis of app
- native app,
- hybrid app,
- web app
On the basis of software into
- Accounting and finance,
- enterprise resource planning,
- communication and collaboration,
- customer relationship management,
- m-commerce,
- business analytics,
- mobile learning,
- supply chain management,
- productivity tools,
- human capital management, and others
On the basis of vertical,
- banking,
- financial services,
- insurance,
- government,
- media and entertainment,
- transportation and logistics,
- retail,
- healthcare and life sciences,
- education,
- manufacturing and automotive,
- energy and utilities, and others
On the basis of operating system,
- android,
- IOS,
- Windows and others
On the basis of organization size,
- small and medium enterprises,
- large enterprises
