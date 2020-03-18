Global Nuclear Steam Generator Market In Depth Research with Forecast 2025 by Industry Size, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Key Players

Steam generator is a device which is used to create steam by boiling water. Steam generators are also referred as heat exchangers used to convert water particles into steam from heat produced in a nuclear reactor plant. Nuclear steam generator is used in high pressure water reactor having primary loop (piping system that contains coolant) and secondary loops (have separate piping system, here water is converted to steam to rotate turbines which generate electricity) attached to the water reactor.

On the bases of dimensions, the global nuclear steam generator market can be divided into horizontal and vertical steam generator. Countries such as Canada, Japan, France and Germany use vertical form of nuclear steam generators to generate electricity from nuclear power plant, whereas Russian nuclear plants majorly use horizontal form of nuclear steam generator to generate electricity.

Europe has the largest market share for nuclear steam generator, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Russia is the largest consumer for nuclear steam generator globally. Europe is expected to dominate in the forecasted period with North America showing average growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the coming years. Increasing number of nuclear power plant in the countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market in forecasted period.

The global Nuclear Steam Generator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nuclear Steam Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Steam Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi

Westinghouse Electric

Atomic Energy of Canada

BHEL

Korea Electric Power

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Horizontal Steam Generator

Vertical Steam Generator

Segment by Application

Nuclear Reactor

Nuclear Power Plant

Other

