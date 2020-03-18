Global Online Gambling Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Detailed analysis of the “Online Gambling Market” report helps to understand the various types of Online Gambling products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “”the stakes””) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Gambling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Gambling market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global gambling market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas accounted for the largest market share during 2017, with North America being the primary revenue contributor. However, South American countries are expected generate more revenue over the forecast period.

The global Online Gambling market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Gambling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NetEnt AB

GVC Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Plc

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group

Playtech Plc

William Hill Plc

Kindred Plc

Amaya Inc

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Commercial

Other

