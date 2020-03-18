Global performance Analytics Market: In-Depth Market Research Report And Business Statistics – Key Players are IBM, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Siemens, Adaptive Insights, Xactly Corp, Optymyze, ServiceNow, CallidusCloud, Callidus, Quantros, NICE Ltd, Tidemark

The key players of the Performance Analytics market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Performance Analytics market and ICT Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Performance Analytics market in depth. The data and the information regarding the ICT industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The Global Performance Analytics Market accounted for USD 10.54 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2024.

Well known players of Global Performance Analytics Market are Strategy Analysis and Forecast by 2025 – IBM, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Siemens, Adaptive Insights, Xactly Corp, Optymyze, ServiceNow, CallidusCloud, Callidus, Quantros, NICE Ltd, Tidemark, Prophix Software, TAGETIK SOFTWARE S.R.L. and others

The global performance analytics market is segmented on the basis of component into software, and services. The services segment is further segmented into managed services, and professional services. The professional services segment is further segmented into support and maintenance, and consulting.

Market Segments

On the basis of application,

sales and marketing performance analytics,

financial performance analytics,

supply chain performance analytics,

it operations performance analytics,

employee performance analytics, and others

On the basis of geography,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

On the basis of analytics type,

predictive analytics,

prescriptive analytics, and

descriptive analytics.

On the basis of deployment model,

on-premises, and

cloud

On the basis of organization size,

small and medium businesses (SMEs), and

large enterprises

On the basis of vertical

banking,

financial services, and insurance,

telecommunications and IT,

retail and e-commerce,

government and defense,

healthcare,

manufacturing,

energy and utilities,

construction and engineering

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Need to Generate Insights from Continually Rising Volume of the Data

Rising Prevalence of Metrics Driven Business Performance Assessment

Technological Advancements in Computing Power

Lack of Awareness

Concerns about Positive ROI

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global performance analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of performance analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global performance analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the performance analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of performance analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

