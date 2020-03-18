Global Software Outsourcing Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Software Outsourcing Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2025
Outsourcing has become very popular in the IT world because of its benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and flexibility. It has removed the challenges and delays traditionally associated with in-house development.
In 2018, the global Software Outsourcing Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Software development is commonly outsourced to vendors or separate contractors, as it speeds up development, provides access to specialists with the expertise you may not have on your in-house team, and is usually quite cheap.
Outsourcing software services are on the rise. According to a study by Computer Economics, large organizations have increased the percentage of their IT budgets spent on outsourcing from 6.3% to 8.7% this year. Medium-sized companies too increased their budgets from 4.7% to 6.5%. The use of software development outsourcing helps companies decrease costs and get their product to market faster, so it’s no wonder companies large and small are taking advantage of this trend.
This report focuses on the global Software Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Outsourcing Market Development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
HCL Technologies
HPE
IBM
TCS
Oracle
Cognizant
Infosys
CapGemini
NTT Data
Sodexo
ACS
ISS
Bleum
Neusoft
Inspur
ValueCoders
Kanda
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure Outsourcing
Application Outsourcing
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
