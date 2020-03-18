Global Transfection Technologies Market: In-Depth Market Research Report And Business Statistics – Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Altogen Biosystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec
This research study released by Data Bridge Market Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The Transfection Technologies report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The Transfection Technologies Market accounted to USD 547.02 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2024.
Major Companies Covered
Prominent players operating in transfection technologies market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec, QIAGEN, Polyplus-transfection S.A., Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Altogen Biosystems, Boca Scientific Inc, chemicell Gmb, Harvard Bioscience, Takara Bio USA, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies, PromoCell – premier manufacturer of human primary cells, OZ Biosciences, SIGNAGEN LABORATORIES LLC, Synvolux Therapeutics B.V., Precision NanoSystems Inc., Sino Biological Inc., System Biosciences among others.
Market Segmentation
By Applications the market is segmented into
- virus production,
- protein production,
- gene silencing,
- stem cell reprogramming & differentiation and
- stable cell line generation
On the basis of geography, transfection technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
The transfection technologies market is segmented into
- cotransfection,
- electroporation,
- cationic lipid transfection and
- in vivo transfection
Competitive Analysis:
The transfection technologies market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transfection technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major market drivers and Restraints:
- Rise in prevalence of obesity
- Emerging biopharmaceutical market
- Increasing demand for protein production
- Investments by government and private players
- Increasing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases
- Rise in research & development in the field of cell based therapies
- Risk with the cell of adverse reactions
- High price of transfection technology instruments
