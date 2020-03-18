Global Transfection Technologies Market: In-Depth Market Research Report And Business Statistics – Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Altogen Biosystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec

Global Transfection Technologies Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. This research study released by Data Bridge Market Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The Transfection Technologies report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The Transfection Technologies Market accounted to USD 547.02 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2024.

Major Companies Covered

Prominent players operating in transfection technologies market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec, QIAGEN, Polyplus-transfection S.A., Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Altogen Biosystems, Boca Scientific Inc, chemicell Gmb, Harvard Bioscience, Takara Bio USA, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies, PromoCell – premier manufacturer of human primary cells, OZ Biosciences, SIGNAGEN LABORATORIES LLC, Synvolux Therapeutics B.V., Precision NanoSystems Inc., Sino Biological Inc., System Biosciences among others.

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

Market Segmentation

By Applications the market is segmented into

virus production,

protein production,

gene silencing,

stem cell reprogramming & differentiation and

stable cell line generation

On the basis of geography, transfection technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The transfection technologies market is segmented into

cotransfection,

electroporation,

cationic lipid transfection and

in vivo transfection

Competitive Analysis:

The transfection technologies market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transfection technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and Restraints:

Rise in prevalence of obesity

Emerging biopharmaceutical market

Increasing demand for protein production

Investments by government and private players

Increasing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases

Rise in research & development in the field of cell based therapies

Risk with the cell of adverse reactions

High price of transfection technology instruments

