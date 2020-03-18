Global Volleyball Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

New Market Research Study on “Volleyball Market” research report by Type and Applications now Available at Arcognizance.com

Volleyball is a kind of Inflatable Ball used in team sports in which two teams of six players are separated by a net. The standard volleyball is made of leather or synthetic leather, weighs between 9 and 10 ounces and has a circumference of 25.6 to 26.4 inches. The ball has a rubber bladder and can be one color or a combination of colors.

Scope of the Report:

For production, China is the largest manufacturing bases of Volleyball, over 31.92% Volleyball are manufactured in this region. Due to low labor cost and materials cost, China is the best choice for manufacturers. Among these countries, China is the largest one and followed by Asia (China Excluded).

In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Volleyball with small capacity.

The worldwide market for Volleyball is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Volleyball in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mikasa

Molten

Tachikara

Wilson

Spalding

STAR

Under Armour

Baden

Lanhua

LeeSheng

Train

Li-Ning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PU

PVC

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Competition

Training

Recreational activities

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Volleyball product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Volleyball, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Volleyball in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Volleyball competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Volleyball breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Volleyball market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Volleyball sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Volleyball Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Volleyball Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Volleyball by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Volleyball by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Volleyball by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Volleyball by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Volleyball by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Volleyball Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Volleyball Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Volleyball Market Forecast (2019-2024)

