Global VR in Education Sector Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Virtual reality (VR) is a computer-generated simulation developed using projectors and ingenious computer programming. This helps create a three-dimensional interactive environment for teachers and students.

This report studies the VR in Education Sector market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the VR in Education Sector market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2017, the VR gear segment dominated the VR in education sector market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The easy manufacturing techniques and lower costs of the VR gear are factors that will drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The higher education segment dominated the global VR in education sector market during 2017 and is foreseen to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The major contributor to the segment’s growth is the rising penetration of VR technology in higher education systems in both the emerging and developed countries.

The global VR in Education Sector market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of VR in Education Sector.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oculus VR

Google

Alchemy VR

Discovery Communications

Cinoptics

EPSON

HTC

Sony

FOVE

LG Electronics

Zebronics

Homido

Mattel

Samsung Electronics

ZEISS

EON Reality

Immersive VR Education

Unimersiv

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

VR Gear

VR Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Higher Education

K-12

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: VR in Education Sector Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global VR in Education Sector Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global VR in Education Sector Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America VR in Education Sector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe VR in Education Sector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific VR in Education Sector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America VR in Education Sector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue VR in Education Sector by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global VR in Education Sector Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global VR in Education Sector Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global VR in Education Sector Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

