Gourmand Fragrance Market is expected to see continuing sales growth by 2018 – 2028

A gourmand fragrance is a mixture of scented essential oils or aroma compounds, sprays, and solvents. Gourmand fragrances tend to smell edible, usually featuring notes such as honey, chocolate, candy, vanilla, caramel, almonds and so on. These top and middle notes may be combined with non-edible base notes like musk or patchouli.

The global gourmand fragrance industry sets well ahead of the broad beauty market, providing steady positive growth and a firm ascendant trajectory. Outdoing the baseline beauty and personal care industry, a feat accomplished by both color cosmetics and fragrances, gourmand fragrances experienced a revitalization in mature markets in the face of a fresh customer, while simultaneously gaining new vendors in continually advancing evolving nations. Gourmand fragrances are also called foodie fragrances, and can be both feminine and masculine. Usually, they are warm and most wearable in the colder seasons. The gourmand fragrance market is becoming more consolidated over a period of time as large companies are acquiring smaller and niche brands.

Urbanization is Driving the Global Gourmand Fragrances Market

Gourmand fragrances are genuinely tempting and appealing, equipped with enticing essential oils and aromatic compounds. The applications of gourmand fragrances for those having a sweet tooth prompts a nirvana-like state in the consumers. Driven by continually-rising customer demand for air travel, travel retail has appeared as a reliable distribution channel for luxurious fragrances like gourmand fragrances in the past few years. The gourmand fragrance trend has gradually increased in popularity since 1992. In 1992, Thierry Mugler’s company MUGLER launched its first gourmand fragrance “Angel”; it was credited as the first modern Gourmand scent. “Angel” along with its companion scent Alien accounted for $280 Mn in annual sales which set the tone of the gourmand fragrance market. Furthermore, advancing technology is empowering the customization of fragrances, diverging custom blending from a luxury to a mainstream service. Going forward, the market is expected to see continuing sales growth in smaller fragrance products.

Global Gourmand Fragrance: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Application, the global gourmand fragrance market has been segmented as –

Personal Care Fragrance

Home Care Fragrance

Pet and Animal Care Fragrance

On the basis of Nature, the global gourmand fragrance market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of Region, the global gourmand fragrance market has been segmented as –

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

MEA

On the basis of Source, the global gourmand fragrance market has been segmented as –

Honey

Chocolate

Vanilla

Almond

Others (Caramel, Milk, and Candy)

Global Gourmand Fragrance Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global gourmand fragrance market are INITIO Parfums Prives Perfumes and Colognes, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Dior, Lancome, MUGLER, Guerlain, CARNER BARCELONA S.L., Serge Lutens, Tom Ford, Xerjoff Lira, Acqua di Parma, Viktor&Rolf, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Maison Margiela, Lolita Lempicka, KILIAN, Elie Saab, Kat Von D, Commodity, Prada, Marc Jacobs among others.

