Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Application, Share, Qualitative Research and Competitive Strategy Analysis till 2019-2024

“Government enforcement to adopt HER is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of healthcare analytics market globally”

The global healthcare analytics market is expected to grow from USD 7,162.28 million 2017 to USD 42,841.67 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.11%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global healthcare analytics market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The healthcare analytics market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

2. Cerner Corporation

3. CitiusTech Inc.

4. Health Catalyst, Inc.

5. Inovalon, Inc.

6. International Business Machines Corporation

7. McKesson Corporation

8. MedeAnalytics Inc.

9. Optum, Inc.

10. Oracle Corporation

11. SAS Institute, Inc.

12. SCIOInspire, Corp.

13. Verscend Technologies, Inc.

14. VitreosHealth, Inc.

15. Wipro, Ltd.

This research report categorizes the global healthcare analytics market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the healthcare analytics is studied across Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics.

Based on Deployment, the healthcare analytics is studied across On-Cloud, and On-Premises.

Based on End User, the healthcare analytics is studied across Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Providers.

Based on Application, the healthcare analytics is studied across Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics, and Population Health Analytics.

Based on geography, the healthcare analytics is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the healthcare analytics market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the healthcare analytics market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the healthcare analytics market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction