Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Home Rehabilitation Products and Services” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global home rehabilitation products and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1773

NEOFECT Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing NEOFECT RAPAEL, its Gamification-based Smart Rehabilitation Solutions

IN August 2018, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEOFECT with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for uniquely employing gamification in its smart rehabilitation solutions. The highly effective RAPAEL solutions ensure adherence to rehab programs by making the treatment fun and interactive, in the convenience of the patient’s home. The company delivers unparalleled value to customers by adopting a rent-for-use model and developing a variety of products for patients from diverse age groups.

Growing prevalence’s of chronic diseases over the globe is propelling Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market

As per WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION on disability (2011) cited prevalence data indicating that approximately 1 billion people or 15% of the world’s population have a disability, of which 110-190 million adults experienced very significant disability. This number is expected to increase due to global population aging and increased incidence of chronic diseases together with other factors such as injuries from road traffic crashes, climate change, natural disasters and conflict (WHO, 2011). Persons who have sustained traumatic brain injury that require rehabilitation therapy. Moreover, rapid growing aging population coupled with increasing incidences of knee injuries are major factor escalate the growth of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market. Growing demand for Medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, commode chairs is used in the home, by a person suffering from physical disabilities, which in turn, augments the market growth. However, the high cost of home rehabilitation product is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Technological advancement and cost reduction of home rehabilitation products equipment are expected to create growth opportunities for the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1773

North America to dominate the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market worldwide through 2018-2024

North America accounted to held the substantial share in Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market. Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and diabetes coupled with rising population are rising in this region. Some of the popular home rehabilitation products manufactured here include wheelchairs, walking aids and power scooters Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in this market over the forecast period. The factors such as increasing awareness among the rehabilitation equipment and supportive government program and policies and rising patient awareness about the home care are some of the factors facilitating growth in this region.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.