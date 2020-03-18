Hybrid Adhesives Sealants Market 2025: Top Key Players KGaA, 3M Company, Bostik

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Introduction

Hybrid adhesives and sealants are chemically hardening adhesives that are also known as polymer adhesives. Hybrid adhesives and sealants are high strength, single component, elastomeric sealants that have the combined properties of two or more different adhesive materials. Hybrid adhesives and sealants offer various advantages, such as easy and clean application, long-lasting joints, strong and secure adhesion with less substrate and low odour, among others. Hybrid adhesives and sealants are used in various applications, such as industrial and refrigerated trailers, shipbuilding, truck bodies, roofing, sandwich panels, air conditioning and ventilation units and many other industrial applications. Hybrid adhesives and sealants are water resistant, contain no VOCs, do not degrade when exposed to UV and are free of isocyanate, solvent, silicone & PVC. The environment friendly nature of hybrid adhesives and sealants helps increase their demand in construction and automotive industries. Apart from this, the use of hybrid adhesives and sealants is affected by the temperature and load bearing capacity of adhesion, owing to which they cannot be used in too high or too low temperature applications.

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for adhesives and sealants from construction and automotive industries is a major driving factor for the growth of the market. Increasing use of hybrid adhesives and sealants in the construction industry, owing to frequent repair & maintenance activity, coupled with growing infrastructure development across the globe, helps drive the market. Significant growth of the automotive industry and increasing vehicle parc across the globe help boost the demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants as they are prevalently used in applications, such as floor sealing, chassis sealing, body sealing, external & internal sealing and windscreen bonding, among others. Moreover, stringent regulations on the use of several adhesives and sealants in the construction industry have engendered growth opportunities for the hybrid adhesives and sealants market. The unique characteristic properties of hybrid adhesives and sealants that comply with the requirement of end use applications and increasing demand for sustainable adhesives and sealants across the globe boost the hybrid adhesives and sealants market. Apart from this, lack of awareness and acceptance from various end use industries may hamper growth of the hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of compound, the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market can be segmented into:

MS Polymer

Epoxy based

SPUR polymers

Others

On the basis of application, the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market can be segmented into:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Marine

Electrical Appliances

Others

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Regional outlook

The global hybrid adhesives & sealants market is mainly dominated by the APAC region. Growing interest of investors in developing countries, such as China, India and Japan, is the major factor responsible for significant penetration of hybrid adhesives & sealants in the APAC market. The growing automotive industry and increasing infrastructure development in the APAC region are expected to result in a noteworthy increase in the demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants over the forecast period. North America is the second largest market for hybrid adhesives & sealants in terms of consumption. Given the high demand for repair and maintenance activities in old buildings in North America, the demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants is expected to increase over the forecast period. In Europe, strict government regulations regarding industrial usage will spur the demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants. Middle East and Latin America will experience steady demand and are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hybrid adhesives & sealants market identified across the value chain include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Bostik, Wacker Chemie AG, Den Braven, H.B. Fuller, Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg., Dymax Corporation, Hermann Otto GmbH, Dymax Corporation, Novachem Corporation Ltd, 2k Adhesive Systems Limited, Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. Kg, Hermann Otto GmbH, Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd. and American Sealants, Inc., among others.