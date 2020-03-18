Hysteroscopes Market To Expand With Significant High CAGR During 2017 – 2025

Hysteroscopes are essential part of gynecological procedures which allow the diagnosis of intrauterine infections and serve as devices for surgical interventions. These devices revolutionized surgeries due to their accuracy, convenience, and low cost. Hysteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure to treat primarily dysfunctional bleeding, painful fibroids, and other problems of women. In some cases woman can go home same day.

Hysteroscopy can be done in shorter time with a local anesthetic. Currently hysteroscopy accounted as gold standard treatment for uterine intracavitary diseases. The product differentiating innovations related to therapeutic use of hysteroscopes are projected to propel the growth of the global hysteroscopes market.

Patients’ and physicians’ preference for hysteroscopy procedures instead of performing traditional surgeries is continuously increasing due to benefits such as exceptional image brightness, ease of use, and greater stability. There are no incisions required with the use of hysteroscopes in surgical procedures and there is less post-operative discomfort. These factors have led to increasing market demand for hysteroscopes by gynecologists.

The rising awareness about the advantages of hysteroscope such as reduced hospital stay, faster recovery due to low blood loss, and reduced risk of serious pathologies such as surgical site infections or blood transfusion risks are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, side effects associated with hysteroscopy procedure and complications related to proper entry route during surgical interventions are projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Hysteroscopes Market: Segmentation

The global hysteroscopes market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into rigid hysteroscopes and flexible hysteroscopes. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into diagnostic hysteroscopy and surgical hysteroscopy.

The diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is further divided into abnormal bleeding, infertility & pregnancy wastage, intrauterine foreign body, abnormal hysterosalpingogram and others. The surgical hysteroscopy segment is further divided into polypectomy, endometrial ablation, myomectomy and others. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, gynecology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Hospitals segment dominate the hysteroscopes market during forecast period due to increasing hysteroscopy procedure.

Geographically, the global hysteroscopes market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries, products and application. North America dominated the market and is anticipated to gain more market share by the end of 2025.

The market in Europe is expanding rapidly, due to increase in the number of hysteroscopy cases, especially in UK, Germany, Italy and France, Moreover, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa projected to expand slowly in the near future due to high medical treatment cost and lack of awareness compare to North America .

Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Mexico are accounted in top ten hysteroscopes market in term of revenue in Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Increasing healthcare infrastructure and international medical stranded drive the hysteroscopes market in Asia Pacific with significant growth.

Global Hysteroscopes Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new company to establish their presence in hysteroscopes market.

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key players operating in the hysteroscopes market are MEDTRONIC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Group, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Hologic Inc. and Ethicon, Inc.

The global hysteroscope market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hysteroscope Market, by Product Type

Rigid Hysteroscopes

Flexible Hysteroscopes

Global Hysteroscope Market, by Application

Surgical Polypectomy Endometrial ablation Myomectomy Others

Diagnosis Abnormal Bleeding Infertility & Pregnancy wastage Intrauterine Foreign Body Abnormal Hysterosalpingogram Others



Global Hysteroscope Market, by End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Gynecology clinics

Others

Global Hysteroscope Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



