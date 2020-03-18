Image Guided Surgery Devices Market: Development Factors, Key Players, Regional Analysis, Applications and Forecasts by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Image Guided Surgery Devices” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global image guided surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing cases of neurological disorders is the major driver boost the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

World health organization promotes cancer research, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. 24.6 million People are living with cancer, and by 2020 it is projected that there will be 16 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths every year. Growing prevalences of chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with rising geriatric population and growing cases of neurological disorders are the major factors, driving the growth of the image-guided surgery device market. In addition, technological advancement in the medical imaging, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the need for accurate information during surgery are some additional factor propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of surgery machines is anticipated to hamper the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market. Growing the demand for imaging-guided surgery device in emerging countries and government initiative in surging healthcare offers growth opportunities for the market in coming years.

North America to dominate Image Guided Surgery Devices Market worldwide through 2018-2024

North America accounted to be the largest region in the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market followed by Europe. In addition, U.S is the largest contributor to this market. The high rate of adoption of the new technology and growing occurrences of neurological disorders are some of the factors driving the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market in the North America region. Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth in Image Guided Surgery Devices Market owing to the government initiatives to support the growth of the healthcare industry, growing cases of cancer, and increasing aged population.

Olympus Announces Intention to Acquire Image Stream Medical, Inc. to Enhance Medical Solution Offerings for Healthcare Facilities

In April 2017, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) based in Center Valley, PA signed a definitive agreement to acquire Image Stream Medical, Inc., a healthcare systems integrator based in Littleton, MA. Olympus is a leading precision technology provider, designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses. This acquisition will further enable both companies to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Varian Medical Systems Announces Agreement to Acquire PerkinElmer’s Medical Imaging Business; $276 Million Acquisition to Expand Digital Flat Panel Business for Varex Imaging

In December 2016, Varian Medical Systems announced an agreement to acquire the Medical Imaging business of PerkinElmer, Inc.as an addition to the Varian Imaging Components business, which is slated to become an independent public company, Varex Imaging Corporation, through a previously announced separation expected to be completed in January 2017.

The acquisition is expected to close after the planned separation of Varex from Varian and following receipt of required regulatory approvals. Varex will pay $276 million to acquire PerkinElmer’s Medical Imaging business, which is a supplier of digital flat panel X-ray detectors that serve as components for industrial, medical, dental and veterinary X-ray imaging systems.

