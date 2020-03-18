IT Asset Disposition Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and competitive Landscape 2025

“Global IT Asset Disposition Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” newly adds in Researchformarkets.com database. This report covers leading key company profiles with information such as business overview, regional analysis, consumption, revenue and specification.

IT asset disposition is the process of disposing outmoded or unwanted equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. IT asset disposition involves proper disposal of ecologically sensitive materials along with managing data security for storage devices. For large enterprises, the process of IT asset disposition can be complicated and risky as all deactivated electronic devices can pose data security risk and environmental hazards.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors, including strict data security compliance with environmental regulations, need to store assets in inventory for remarketing, and need to maximize asset value recovery. The growing usage of electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets for enterprise usage is also driving the demand for IT asset disposition. However, lack of awareness and high service costs are the major factors that hinder the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: IBM, Dell, Arrow Electronics, Apto Solutions, Cloudblue Technologies, Lifespan International, Iron Mountain Recycling, SIMS Recycling, Asset Management and HP.

IT Asset Disposition Breakdown Data by Type

Storage System

Server System

Mobile Devices

Network Equipment

Network and Input/output Devices

Others

IT Asset Disposition Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Public Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

BFSI

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 IT Asset Disposition Production by Regions

5 IT Asset Disposition Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 IBM Corporation IT Asset Disposition Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 IBM Corporation IT Asset Disposition Product Description

8.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

8.2 Dell Inc

8.2.1 Dell Inc Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Dell Inc IT Asset Disposition Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Dell Inc IT Asset Disposition Product Description

8.2.5 Dell Inc Recent Development

8.3 Arrow Electronics, Inc

8.3.1 Arrow Electronics, Inc Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Arrow Electronics, Inc IT Asset Disposition Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Arrow Electronics, Inc IT Asset Disposition Product Description

8.3.5 Arrow Electronics, Inc Recent Development

9 Entry Strategy for Key Countries

10 Production Forecasts

11 Consumption Forecast

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings in the Global IT Asset Disposition Studyr

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global IT Asset Disposition status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key IT Asset Disposition manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

