IT Market in BRIC Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.72% and Forecast to 2021

IT can be defined as an integrated platform that includes hardware, software and IT services. The role of IT in an organization is to integrate various business processes and thus ensure smooth flow of information and processes. IT also helps organizations align their business processes with various technologies. The IT market in BRIC countries has picked up a good start after the recession in the late 2000’s and has been a growing market since then. The government initiatives in BRIC countries are supporting the growth of IT market in these regions.

The analysts forecast the IT market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 11.72 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IT market in BRIC for the period 2015-2019. The market is segmented into the following segments: Hardware, Software, and Services.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38627-it-market-in-bric-2015-2019

The report, IT Market in BRIC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and a detailed discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• Cognizant

• Digital China Holdings

• HP

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo Group

Other Prominent Vendors

• Acer

• AsiaInfo Linkage

• AsusTek

• Atos Origin

• Capgemini

• China National Software

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• HCL Infosystems

• IBS

• Infosys

• National Computer

• Neusoft Group

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• SAP

• TCS

• Wipro Infotech

• Xerox

Key Market Driver

• Increased Number of Government Initiatives

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Challenge

• Policy Paralysis in BRIC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Trend

• Emergence of Internet of Things

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38627-it-market-in-bric-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product, Solution, and Service Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Effect of Oil Prices on BRIC Economies and their IT Sector

06.3 Exchange Rate Movements

06.4 Market Size and Forecast

06.5 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation of BRIC Countries

08. IT Market in Brazil

08.1 Segmentation of IT Market in Brazil by Category

08.2 IT Hardware Market in Brazil

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 IT Services Market in Brazil

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 IT Software Market in Brazil

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4.2 Market Growth Drivers

08.4.3 Market Challenges

09. IT Market in Russia

09.1 IT Market in Russia by Category Segmentation

09.2 IT Hardware Market in Russia

09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.3 IT Services Market in Russia

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 IT Software Market in Russia

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4.2 Market Growth Drivers

09.4.3 Market Challenges

10. IT Market in India

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 IT Market in India by Category Segmentation

10.3 IT Services Market in India

10.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.4 IT Software Market in India

10.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.5 IT Hardware Market in India

10.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.5.2 Market Growth Drivers

10.5.3 Market Challenges

11. IT Market in China

11.1 IT Market in China

11.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 IT Market in China by Category Segmentation

11.3 IT Hardware Market in China

11.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.4 IT Services Market in China

11.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.5 IT Software Market in China

11.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.5.2 Market Growth Drivers

11.5.3 Market Challenges

12. Buying Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends

18. Trends and their Impact

19. Vendor Landscape

19.1 Market Analysis 2014

19.2 Other Prominent Vendors

20. Key Vendor Analysis

20.1 Accenture

20.1.1 Key Facts

20.1.2 Business Overview

20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.1.6 Business Strategy

20.1.7 Key Information

20.1.8 SWOT Analysis

20.2 Cognizant

20.2.1 Key Facts

20.2.2 Business Overview

20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.2.6 Business Strategy

20.2.7 Key Information

20.2.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com