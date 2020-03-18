IT Market in BRIC Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.72% and Forecast to 2021
IT can be defined as an integrated platform that includes hardware, software and IT services. The role of IT in an organization is to integrate various business processes and thus ensure smooth flow of information and processes. IT also helps organizations align their business processes with various technologies. The IT market in BRIC countries has picked up a good start after the recession in the late 2000’s and has been a growing market since then. The government initiatives in BRIC countries are supporting the growth of IT market in these regions.
The analysts forecast the IT market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 11.72 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IT market in BRIC for the period 2015-2019. The market is segmented into the following segments: Hardware, Software, and Services.
The report, IT Market in BRIC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and a detailed discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Digital China Holdings
• HP
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Lenovo Group
Other Prominent Vendors
• Acer
• AsiaInfo Linkage
• AsusTek
• Atos Origin
• Capgemini
• China National Software
• Cisco Systems
• Dell
• HCL Infosystems
• IBS
• Infosys
• National Computer
• Neusoft Group
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• SAP
• TCS
• Wipro Infotech
• Xerox
Key Market Driver
• Increased Number of Government Initiatives
Key Market Challenge
• Policy Paralysis in BRIC
Key Market Trend
• Emergence of Internet of Things
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product, Solution, and Service Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Effect of Oil Prices on BRIC Economies and their IT Sector
06.3 Exchange Rate Movements
06.4 Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation of BRIC Countries
08. IT Market in Brazil
08.1 Segmentation of IT Market in Brazil by Category
08.2 IT Hardware Market in Brazil
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 IT Services Market in Brazil
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 IT Software Market in Brazil
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4.2 Market Growth Drivers
08.4.3 Market Challenges
09. IT Market in Russia
09.1 IT Market in Russia by Category Segmentation
09.2 IT Hardware Market in Russia
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 IT Services Market in Russia
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 IT Software Market in Russia
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4.2 Market Growth Drivers
09.4.3 Market Challenges
10. IT Market in India
10.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.2 IT Market in India by Category Segmentation
10.3 IT Services Market in India
10.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.4 IT Software Market in India
10.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.5 IT Hardware Market in India
10.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.5.2 Market Growth Drivers
10.5.3 Market Challenges
11. IT Market in China
11.1 IT Market in China
11.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.2 IT Market in China by Category Segmentation
11.3 IT Hardware Market in China
11.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.4 IT Services Market in China
11.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.5 IT Software Market in China
11.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.5.2 Market Growth Drivers
11.5.3 Market Challenges
12. Buying Criteria
13. Market Growth Drivers
14. Drivers and their Impact
15. Market Challenges
16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
17. Market Trends
18. Trends and their Impact
19. Vendor Landscape
19.1 Market Analysis 2014
19.2 Other Prominent Vendors
20. Key Vendor Analysis
20.1 Accenture
20.1.1 Key Facts
20.1.2 Business Overview
20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.6 Business Strategy
20.1.7 Key Information
20.1.8 SWOT Analysis
20.2 Cognizant
20.2.1 Key Facts
20.2.2 Business Overview
20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.2.6 Business Strategy
20.2.7 Key Information
20.2.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
