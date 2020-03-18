Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Worth US Dollar 2.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 9.3% Between 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market (By Product – On Premise, Web hosted, Cloud based; By Component – Software, Services; By End-user – Life Sciences, CROs, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size is anticipated to around USD 2.4 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 9.3% CAGR during the forecast time period.

Growing funds in research and development activities by biotechnological and pharma organizations are providing an important drive to the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market. Increasing emphasis on improving effectiveness of laboratories is also anticipated to aid the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market gain tremendous momentum during the coming years. Increasing emphasis on complying with stringent regulations is also boosting the deployment of LIMS, as they obey with GCP, GMP, and GDP.

LIMS aid in ensuring effective management and security, tracking of data quality, patient demographics, end-user billing, and security. Being progressively deployed for bio banking. They also allow enhanced research information integration and data sampling. As a result, their need is high in bio-sampling applications. Though, limited obtainability of experienced professional to manage progressive technologies is expected to obstruct development prospects.

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into product, component, end-user and region. On the basis of product, the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into on premise, web hosted and cloud based. On the basis of component, the global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of end-user, the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into Life Sciences, CROs, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other Industries (Forensics and Metal & Mining Laboratories). On the basis of region the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Median East & Africa.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) are by and large progressively actualized for bio banking. These system guarantee effective management and security, tracking of data quality, patient demographics, end-user billing, and security. They likewise enhance information examining and explore data coordination, accordingly making information get to less demanding. Be that as it may, lack of skilled professional to manage progressive technologies is inhibiting the growth of the Laboratory information management systems market.

North America represented simply over 46.00% of the market in 2018. The region will captures its position in the worldwide field through 2025, on account of steady approaches encouraging research center computerization appropriation, for example, EHR programs. Besides, nearness of cutting edge foundation, increasing need for genomic ponders, and expanding government financing are enlarging the regional market. The market for laboratory information management systems in Asia Pacific is foreseen to show the most noteworthy CAGR during the forthcoming years, because of expanding number of LIMS giving CROs in this district. As per the Global Services Location Index (GSLI) rating in 2016, India positioned first among 55 examined nations in re-appropriating web empowered services.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are ready to demonstrate worthwhile development during the forthcoming years because of spiraling need for outsourcing from pharmaceutical and biotechnological organizations. Related points of need, for example, cost effectiveness, center around significant abilities, common advantages to both contractual worker and customer are animating the development of the segment. Life science was the most conspicuous end-use section in the market in 2017, owing to flooding selection of LIMS in pharmaceutical research centers. Absence of in-house qualified assets and expanding interest for biobanks and biorepositories are impelling the development of the segment. Aside from this, LIMS gives higher profitability and cost effectiveness, which is support their arrangement in the life science sector.

The key players catering to the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market are Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market are Abbott Laboratories, LabLynx Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promium LLC., Siemens Group SA, Novatek International, LabWare, Autoscribe Informatics and PerkinElmer Inc. are a few of the main players in the worldwide market. The players are continuously developing and innovating new products to meet the competitive environment. Partnerships with other industry members, need in R&D, and item separation are among the key techniques received by market players for increasing focused edge. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, acquisitions.

