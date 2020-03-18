Learning Management System (LMS) Market Growing at a CAGR of 20.0% From 2017 to 2023

The government & education industry vertical has witnessed high demand in the global learning management system (LMS) market in 2016, owing to growth in adoption of e-learning solutions by schools and universities. In addition, reduced investment cost in employees training and pay-as-you-go deployment model in cloud deployment are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Moreover, the others industry including automotive, supply chain, and other business service providers has witnessed increased adoption of LMS across various regions, owing to strong demand for training programs through LMS.

The global LMS market was valued at $4,396 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,391 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The North America learning management system (LMS) market was the largest market in the world in 2016, owing to the growth in demand for e-learning solution among user types, including academics and enterprises. Global players are focused on innovating efficient learning management solutions to strengthen their product offering. In addition, industry participants have focused on improving their learning management system (LMS) solutions to ensure competence and effectiveness of the learning platform across other emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 51.07% share of the overall market. In addition, Asia-Pacific Learning management system (LMS) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, driven by growth in adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) and e-learning platforms in emerging countries such as Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

The key players profiled in the LMS market are Blackboard Inc., CrossKnowledge, JZero Solutions Ltd, Litmos Limited, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and TalentLMS. All these players are involved in the competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership to augment the LMS market growth.

The adoption of cloud deployments is on the rise, due to growth in demand for low cost pay-as-you-go model, professional & managed services, and others. Moreover, increase in demand for LMS due to learning material availability, remote access, and common e-learning platform are anticipated to drive the LMS market among enterprises.

