LED Backlit Display Driver Market 2019: Global Industry Top key Players Advanced Analogic Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Linear Technology, Macroblock, Power Integrators, ROHM, Semtech, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Toshiba.

High-brightness LED drivers are integrated circuits that are optimized to efficiently drive strings of high-brightness LEDs. These types of lighting find their usage in general-purpose, low-voltage architectural lighting, automotive lighting, camera flash, and many more. It is a flat panel display, which uses LED backlighting instead of the cold cathode fluorescent backlighting.

Integrated LED power management solutions by display driver ICs provide high picture quality in the smallest PCB area with greater efficiency and at the lowest cost. These are used in smartphones and with an increase in sales in smartphones, the market for the LED backlit display driver ICs consumption is supposed to increase.

Also, because of its efficiency and high built quality, it is supposed to overcome the drawbacks of the LCDs such as contrast ratio, power consumption, mercury usage in the backlights, visual artifacts, and motion blur. However, the presence of immediate substitutes such as OLED, which is increasingly being adopted due to its power and display advantages, may be a restraint for the market. The opportunity for the market lies in the fact that the market for smartphones and other consumer electronics with displays such as tablets and laptops will continue to grow in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Advanced Analogic Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Linear Technology, Macroblock, Power Integrators, ROHM, Semtech, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Toshiba.

LED Backlit Display Driver Breakdown Data by Type

8 Channel

16 Channel

32 Channel

LED Backlit Display Driver Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

