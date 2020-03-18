Lignosulfonates Market To Soar Through Key End-use Industries During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Lignosulfonates or sulfonated lignins are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers. They are byproducts of the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. They are among the most important chemicals used by the animal feed and concrete admixture industries worldwide.

Europe is one of the key producers of lignosulfonates across the globe. Asia Pacific is a prominent importer and consumer of lignosulfonates. Expansion in economies of countries in Asia Pacific; rise in demand for textiles, paints and coatings, and oil and gas; and expansion in medical and pharmaceutical industries have boosted demand for lignosulfonates in Asia Pacific. Demand for oil & gas extraction is driven by policy initiatives in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for oil & gas in China, India, and Southeast Asia and increase in demand for LNG in Japan and South Korea are expected to boost subsea activities over the next five years. Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec Inc., Sappi Limited, and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., are some of the major producers of lignosulfonates in the region. Europe is a key exporter of lignosulfonates worldwide. It exports lignosulfonates to countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Prominent manufacturers of lignosulfonates in Europe include Borregaard LignoTech, Burgo Group, and Domsjö Fabriker AB. Not many manufacturers of lignosulfonates operate in Latin America. The region primarily imports lignosulfonates from other countries.

Lignosulfonates Market: Scope of the Study

The report analyses and forecasts the market for lignosulfonates at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lignosulfonates market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for lignosulfonates during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the lignosulfonates market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global lignosulfonates market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the lignosulfonates market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, expansion rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lignosulfonates market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and estimated demand for lignosulfonates in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global lignosulfonates market. Key players profiled in the global lignosulfonates market include Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec Inc., Sappi Limited, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and Burgo Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated size of the lignosulfonates market for 2016 and forecasts for the next nine years. The global market size of lignosulfonates market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on the product, application, and region segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Global Lignosulfonates Market, by Product

Calcium Lignosulfonates

Sodium Lignosulfonates

Magnesium Lignosulfonates

Others (Ammonium Lignosulfonates, Chrome Lignosulfonates, etc.)

Global Lignosulfonates Market, by Application

Oil Well Additives

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed Binder

Dust Control

Others (Plasterboard Additives, Leather Tanning, Disperse Pesticides, etc.)

Global Lignosulfonates Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



