Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2018: Global Research, Demand, Technology, Application and Industry Analysis 2025

The report gives insight and industry outlook on Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the global market. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market development divisions and distinguishes factors are driving the change.

Recently added detailed market report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market examines the performance, status size (value & volume), and forecast, categorizes the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market by top companies, product type, key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD) and application.

It encloses an in-depth Research of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market state and the competitive landscape globally. It shows manufacturing capacity, Sales, market Price during the Forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, and Agility

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business.

This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can’t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Major chapters covered in Logistics Services Market Research are:

1 Industry Overview

2 Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

