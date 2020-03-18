Magnetic Flow Meters Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Magnetic Flow Meters Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Magnetic flow meter, also technically an electromagnetic flow meter or more commonly just called a mag meter. A magnetic field is applied to the metering tube, which results in a potential difference proportional to the flow velocity perpendicular to the flux lines

Magnetic flow meters face problems with the electrodes corroding while in contact with the conductive fluids in the pipe. Depending on the application, such as pharmaceutical and food industry demand for high sanitation, thus, various sensors are equipped with the electromagnetic flow meters to offer desired characteristics pertaining to an application. The global Magnetic Flow Meters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnetic Flow Meters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Flow Meters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

Siemens

OMEGA Engineering

Yokogawa

KROHNE Group

Tokyo Keiso

Honeywell

Analog Devices

ONICON Incorporated

Badger Meter, Inc.

McCrometer, Inc. Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

AC (Alternating Current)

DC (Direct Current) Segment by Application

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Municipal Applications

Mining

Agricultural

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Magnetic Flow Meters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetic Flow Meters

1.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 AC (Alternating Current)

1.2.3 DC (Direct Current)

1.3 Magnetic Flow Meters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Municipal Applications

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Agricultural

1.3.9 Other

1.3 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Magnetic Flow Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnetic Flow Meters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Magnetic Flow Meters Production

3.4.1 North America Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Magnetic Flow Meters Production

3.5.1 Europe Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Magnetic Flow Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Magnetic Flow Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Magnetic Flow Meters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnetic Flow Meters Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Emerson Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Emerson Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OMEGA Engineering

7.4.1 OMEGA Engineering Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OMEGA Engineering Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Yokogawa

7.5.1 Yokogawa Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Yokogawa Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KROHNE Group

7.6.1 KROHNE Group Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KROHNE Group Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tokyo Keiso

7.7.1 Tokyo Keiso Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tokyo Keiso Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Honeywell

7.8.1 Honeywell Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Honeywell Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Analog Devices

7.9.1 Analog Devices Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Analog Devices Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ONICON Incorporated

7.10.1 ONICON Incorporated Magnetic Flow Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Magnetic Flow Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ONICON Incorporated Magnetic Flow Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Badger Meter, Inc.

7.12 McCrometer, Inc.

8 Magnetic Flow Meters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Magnetic Flow Meters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnetic Flow Meters

8.4 Magnetic Flow Meters Industrial Chain Analysis

