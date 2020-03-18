Managed M2M Services Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Managed M2M Services Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2025
The managed M2M service market enables connectivity, compute and decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. Managed M2M services are a solution element within the broader solution sets of IoT, digital business and operational technology (OT) systems in industrial environments.
In 2018, the global Managed M2M Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Managed M2M services enable businesses to collect, analyze and interact with data streams, thus providing businesses with the ability to monitor, manage and control (manually and through automation) assets associated with business processes. Managed M2M services may encompass integrated and managed IT infrastructure and systems, OT infrastructure and systems, software, network services (connectivity), and IT services.
This market focuses primarily on connectivity and a continuum of related value-added services, such as consulting, M2M device engineering, M2M application development and integration, related middleware aggregation, application hosting, and related system management.
This report focuses on the global Managed M2M Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed M2M Services Market Development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed M2M Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed M2M Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed M2M Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone
Verizon
AT&T
Itron
Telenor
Telefonica
KORE
KPN
Sprint
Orange Business
Services
Deutsche Telekom
Orbcomm
Eseye
Sierra Wireless
Stream Technologies
Aeris
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Points from TOC for Managed M2M Services Market:
Chapter One: Managed M2M Services Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Managed M2M Services Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Managed M2M Services Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Managed M2M Services Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Managed M2M Services Market: United States
Chapter Six: Managed M2M Services Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: Managed M2M Services Market: China
Chapter Eight: Managed M2M Services Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: Managed M2M Services Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Managed M2M Services Market: India
Chapter Eleven: Managed M2M Services Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Managed M2M Services Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Managed M2M Services Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Managed M2M Services Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Managed M2M Services Market Appendix
