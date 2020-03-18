Meat Substitute Market is Expected to be Vlued at $7.5 Billion by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 7.7% During the Forecast Period 2018‐2025

The global meat substitute market size was valued at $4,175 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $7,549 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Europe dominated the global meat substitute market in 2017, accounting for 38.5% of the total revenue.

The meat substitute market by product type comprises products prepared from tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, seitan, quorn, and other plant-based sources. Textured vegetable protein (TVP)-based meat substitutes occupied the largest market share of 35.8% in 2017 as it is the basic ingredient in most of the soy-based meat substitute products. In terms of growth, Seitan-based meat substitutes are projected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 9.4%, owing to increase in adoption in the food service industry.

Most of the food and snack products, marketed as meat substitutes are either frozen, refrigerated, or shelf-stable. Products offered by leading meat substitute companies such as Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, and others, primarily belong to frozen category. However, shelf stable category is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/816

Various categories of meat substitutes marketed by players include frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable products. Frozen meat substitutes occupied a prominent market share of 77.2% in 2017, followed by refrigerated and shelf stable meat substitute products. The shelf stable category is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in incidence of such health disorders boost health and fitness consciousness among consumers. The adoption of vegetarian foods is on a consistent increase across the world. According to recent studies, 30% of Americans are not only leaving meat off their plates but also seeking out plant-based meat alternatives. Consumers are expected to become selective in their food habits to avoid severe health issues. This in turn is expected to drive the meat substitute market growth.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for about more than two-thirds of the share of the global meat substitute market in 2017. Developing lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/816

The key players profiled in the report are Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients Inc., and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited.

Other prominent players in the meat substitute industry are ADM, Dupont, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Meatless, Vbites, Schouten Europe, Memphis Meats, Alpha Foods, Corbion Biotech, Inc., and Famleigh Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com