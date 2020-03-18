Metal coated Fibers Market To Significant Growth Foreseen 2018 – 2026

A metal-coated fiber is a fiber with a metal coating over it. Metals used for coating include aluminum, copper, nickel, silver, and gold. The metal coating layer provides high mechanical strength and improves electric and thermal conductivity. It also eliminates outgassing and increases the temperature range of the fiber.

Metal-coated Fibers can be used for various applications, wherein protection from electromagnetic interference, radio frequency interference, and electrostatic discharge is required.

A variety of metals with melting points of 1400°C or less have been developed as coating materials to endow fibers with unique properties. The most frequently used coating materials are aluminum, copper, nickel, silver, gold, and others.

In terms of material, copper is the dominant segment of the Metal-coated Fibers market. Copper-coated fibers are known for better EMI shielding and electric conductivity at higher temperatures.

Metal-coated Fibers embedded optical sensors are used for distributed temperature sensing (DTS) for down-hole oil and gas operations. Metal-coated Fibers can be sterilized using ETO, steam, e-beam, or g-radiation when employed in medical applications such as laser ablation of the prostate, to shrink enlarged prostate glands, and photodynamic therapy destruction of tumors. Metal-coated Fibers are used in high-temperature alarm systems to ensure they remain functional in Emergency conditions e.g. in case of fire.

Need for hi-tech sensing devices in the medical, defense, and aerospace industries and rise in interest by major material research organizations for developing high-strength smart composites embedded with Metal-coated Fibers are likely to boost the global Metal-coated Fibers market. However, degradation of metal-coated optical long fibers in harsh environments such as high temperatures is one of the key factors expected to hamper the Metal-coated Fibers market during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the copper segment held a major market share, followed by nickel and aluminum. This is because cooper offers high resistance to temperature and high conductivity and shielding capabilities. In terms of fiber, multimode fibers is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the global Metal-coated Fibers market during the forecast period. In terms of coating method, freezing is the basic method followed by many manufacturers. In terms of end-use, the oil & gas accounted for a major share of the global Metal-coated Fibers market in 2017.

Asia Pacific held significant share of the market in 2017 in terms of value. The oil & gas, power generation, nuclear reactors, health care, and defense & aerospace sectors are expanding at a significant rate in the region. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the Metal-coated Fibers market in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Metal-coated Fibers at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Metal-coated Fibers market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Metal-coated Fibers during the forecast period and also contains current Metal-coated Fibers market indicators. The report also highlights opportunities in the Metal-coated Fibers market at the global and regional level.

The report reviews the technical aspects of different coating materials being coated on fibers and their potential applications. It also covers the processing methodologies with schematic diagrams. Since the market is in its R&D stage, the report also covers the intellectual property around the domain.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Metal-coated Fibers market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Metal-coated Fibers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, fiber, coating method, and end-use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report also covers historic global Metal-coated Fibers market size (US$ Mn) for the period 2013 to 2016 based on material, fiber, coating method, end-use, and region to help understand the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Metal-coated Fibers market by segmenting it in terms of material, fiber, coating method, and end-use. In terms of material, the Metal-coated Fibers market has been classified into the type of material being coated on fibers such as aluminum, copper, nickel, gold silver, and others. Based on fiber, the Metal-coated Fibers market has been segmented into single mode fibers, multimode fibers, and others. In terms of coating method, the Metal-coated Fibers market has been categorized into freezing method, electroplating, electroless plating, and others. Based on end-use, the Metal-coated Fibers market has been bifurcated into oil & gas, research & development, medical, defense & aerospace, telecommunication & data centers, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Metal-coated Fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the Metal-coated Fibers market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018, with forecast for the next eight years. The global Metal-coated Fibers market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Metal-coated Fibers market. Key players operating in the Metal-coated Fibers market include Fiberguide Industries, Inc., IVG Fiber Ltd, Oz Optics Limited, Art Photonics GmbH, Conductive Composites Co. LLC, Technical Fiber Products Limited, Engineered Fibers Technology, LLC., and LEONI. The report also includes competition matrix and product mapping of the above mentioned companies.

Metal-coated Fibers Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2026)

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel

Gold

Silver

Others

Metal-coated Fibers Market, by Fiber (Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2026)

Single Mode Fibers

Multimode Fibers

Others

Metal-coated Fibers Market, by Coating Method (Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2026)

Freezing Method

Electroplating

Electro less Plating

Others

Metal-coated Fibers Market, by End-use (Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2026)

Oil & Gas

Research & Development

Medical

Defense & Aerospace

Telecommunication & Data Centers

Others

Metal-coated Fibers Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



