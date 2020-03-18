Modified Starch Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 16.0 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of over 6.0% until 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Modified Starch Market (By Product – Starch esters & Others, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized, Others; By Function – Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Binders, Others; By Material – Corn, Cassava, Wheat, Potato, Others; By Application – Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Modified starch market size is anticipated to around USD 16.0 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 6.0% CAGR during the forecast time period. Increasing need for convenience food and speedily merging pharmaceutical industry in APAC region are expected to drive modified starch market growth across the global.

Favourable government policies in agriculture trade sponsoring usage of modified starch products and attractive investments have shaped new development opportunities in APAC region. Nations such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan depend on agriculture to some extent for economic development on account of it being a major contributor to their GDP, which drive the growth of the market in coming years.

The modified starch market is competitive and fragmented in nature with a huge numeral of players based in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The U.S. has been one of the for most nation in terms of consumption and starch production and this is due too high demand from various end-use businesses, which comprise of pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, oil and drilling, and paper.

Modified starches are usually made from wheat and maize due to their ease of processing,, low cost and availability. Small scale mill owners play a significant role in terms of working in partnership with large-scale producers and act as agreement manufacturers. Businesses are concentrating on R & D for new handling technologies to advance properties and improve their capabilities.

Modified starch has better-quality penetration in the food industry as it is used as an stabilizer, emulsifier and thickening agent for biscuits, breads, noodles, and other confectionery, bakery, and suitability food products. APAC is anticipated to observer a fast development during the forecast period due to development and expansion of production facilities and growing need from paper, food, and textile businesses.

The global modified starch market is segmented into product, application, material, function and region. On the basis of product the global modified starch market is segmented into starch esters & ethers, resistant, cationic, pre-gelatinized, and others. On the basis of application the global modified starch market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feed, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others. On the basis of the material the global modified starch market is segmented into corn, cassava, wheat, potato, and others. On the basis of the function the global modified starch market is segmented into stabilizers, thickeners, emulsifiers, binders, others. On the basis of region the global Modified Starch market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America captures the largest global market share and held over 45% revenue share in 2018. Increasing prominence of low fat food in U.S. is anticipated to drive the regional market. U.S. is one of the foremost manufacturers of corn and corn starch in the globe. The market in U.S. is anticipated to grow considerably on account of high exports and production. Canada, being the second largest contributor in North America, is also anticipated to boost the modified starch market due to growing prominence of animal feed in rising healthy cattle. Increasing need from animal feed and food and beverage industry is expected to boost the regional expansion in forthcoming years.

Technological advancements and innovation in India, China, and Brazil to create inventive products are relied upon to make new open avenues for the development of the modified starch market. Expanding government support to natural ingredients will open new avenues during the forthcoming years. The worldwide market is relied upon to develop altogether amid the figure time frame by virtue of utilization of the products in various applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, material, and coatings, glues, and biodegradable polymers among others.

Market companies are concentrating on implementing new strategies for instance regional expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and distribution agreements to surge their revenue share. And also, growing R&D investments paired with technical advancements to commercialize highly efficient products are expected to offer huge growth opportunities for industry participants. Some of the main businesses present in the modified starch market are Archer Daniels Midland Company Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated and Avebe U.A.Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, acquisitions.

