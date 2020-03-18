Moisture Wound Dressing Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 5.62 Billion by 2026

The global moisture wound dressing market was valued around US$ 3.53 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR above 5.5 % during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report titled “ Moisture Wound Dressing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”. Growing safety concerns, rising number of diseases and continues innovations in wound care and various advantages offered by moisture wound dressing such as less pain, optimal moisture level maintenance and quicker wound closure have increased the growth of the global moisture wound dressing market. The market in the North America is likely to expand at significant CAGR due to numerous advancements in healthcare infrastructure, presence of large number of market players and early adoption of innovative wound care products among people in the region.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for advanced moisture wound dressing products

In terms of product, the global moisture wound dressing market is bifurcated into traditional products and advanced products. Advanced products segment accumulated the highest market share in 2017 and anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The demand for advanced moisture wound dressing products is growing rapidly for the treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage and technological advancements in various treatments. Advanced products segment includes moist, foam, alginate, film, hydrocoloid and hydrogel dressing. Among these, moist wound care segment is projected to contribute the highest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the ability of moist wound care products to maintain sufficient moisture around the wound which helps in faster healing. Due to this characteristic, the moist wound care products are frequently used for slow healing wounds such as diabetic ulcers and burn injuries. Moreover, alginate dressing products are anticipated to gain considerable revenue share due to their excellent absorbing capacity which helps wound to remain clean and dry.

However, the antimicrobial product segment is also projected to show high demand and lucrative growth during the forecast period owing the ability of these products to kill microorganisms effectively. On the other hand, wide availability of products and efficient use are boosting the demand for antimicrobial products across the globe.

Presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies and growing clinical advancements in North America to create more opportunities in the market

Geographically, the global moisture wound dressing market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America was the topmost revenue generating region owing to the early adoption of advanced clinical products and continuous development of healthcare infrastructure in the region. North America is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Easy availability of products due to the presence of large number of prominent market players and wide distribution channels in the region are fueling the growth of domestic market. Prominent players from the region are making considerable investments in order to introduce advanced wound care products. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period owing to the large population and growing awareness towards health issues among people. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing incidences of diabetes cases and increasing government spending on healthcare industry are offering immense opportunities for moisture wound dressing market in Asia Pacific. The growth of the market is mainly concentrated in the developing countries like India, China and Japan due to the growing demographics and new product launches.

3M Healthcare, HARTMANN, Medtronic Plc and Derma Sciences are likely to continue to lead the global moisture wound dressing market

The company profiling of key players in the global moisture wound dressing market includes company overview, major business strategies and revenues. The key players of the market are 3M Healthcare, HARTMANN, Medtronic Plc, Derma Sciences, ColoPlast A/S, BSN Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc., Hollister Incorporated, Laboratoires URGO and Acelity L.P., Inc. Industry participant battle on the basis of price, new innovated product launch, and expanding market presence.

