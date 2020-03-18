N-Methyldiethanolamine Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

N-Methyldiethanolamine, also known as methyl diethanolamine, or MDEA, is an organic compound with the formula CH 3 N(C 2 H 4 OH) 2 . The product is a colorless liquid with an ammonia odor. It is miscible with water, alcohol, and benzene. N-Methyldiethanolamine is used for amine gas treating, also known as gas sweetening or acid gas removal, the removal of hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from gases in the petrochemical industry. The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. are major manufacturers of N-methyl diethanolamine. The top four manufacturers account for almost 35% share of the total market. These companies have integrated operations and are also manufacturers of methylamine, ethylene oxide, and diethanolamine, which are key raw materials that are utilized for the manufacturing of MDEA. These companies are majorly into captive consumption of the products manufactured by them.

Asia Pacific is a key producer of N-Methyldiethanolamine across the globe. Asia Pacific is also a prominent importer and consumer of N-Methyldiethanolamine. Expansion of economies of countries in the region; rise in demand for textiles, paints and coatings, and oil and gas; and expansion of medical and pharmaceutical industries have boosted the demand for N-Methyldiethanolamine in Asia Pacific. Demand for oil & gas extraction is well supported by policy initiatives in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for oil & gas in China, India, and Southeast Asia; and increase in demand for LNG in Japan and South Korea are expected to boost subsea activities over the next five years. Amines and Plasticizers Ltd., INEOS, BASF, and Huntsman Corporation are major producers of N-Methyldiethanolamine in the region. Europe is also a key exporter of N-Methyldiethanolamine across the globe. The region is not a major consumer of the product. It exports N-Methyldiethanolamine to countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Prominent manufacturers of N-Methyldiethanolamine in Europe include Sintez Oka, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and Ashland. Not many manufacturers of N-Methyldiethanolamine operate in Latin America. Latin America primarily imports N-Methyldiethanolamine from other countries.

The report analyses and forecasts the market for n-methyldiethanolamine at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global n-methyldiethanolamine market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for n-methyldiethanolamine during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the n-methyldiethanolamine market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global n-methyldiethanolamine market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the n-methyldiethanolamine market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global n-methyldiethanolamine market by segmenting it in terms product, end user and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for n-methyldiethanolamine in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end user segments in all the regions

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global n-methyldiethanolamine market. Key players profiled in the global n-methyldiethanolamine market includes Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd., and INEOS. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis

The report provides the estimated market size of n-methyldiethanolamine for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global n-methyldiethanolamine market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-user have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

N-Methyldiethanolamine Market – By Product

MDEA 95%

MDEA 97%

MDEA 99%

Others

N-Methyldiethanolamine Market – By End-user

Oil & Gas

Textile

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Others

N-Methyldiethanolamine Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides an extensive analysis of n-methyldiethanolamine market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 in order to identify the market opportunities and industry development

The report provides production output by region and the list of manufacturers with production capacity

The report also provides list of investments for n-methyldiethanolamine projects made by government and government supported organizations

Identify the key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for n-methyldiethanolamine market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of global n-methyldiethanolamine market between 2016 and 2025

The report provides insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces and SWOT analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit oriented business decisions and analyze the strength and weakness to gain strategic position in the market

