New Outlooks on Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Trends and Industrial Forecast 2018 – 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “High-Flow Nasal Cannula” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Flexicare Limited has Acquired Medisize B.V.

November 2017, Flexicare Limited a leading UK headquartered manufacturer of medical devices, has acquired Medisize B.V. from an affiliate of Phillips-Medisize, LLC. Medisize B.V. is a manufacturer specializing in the supply and distribution of a wide range of respiratory and anesthesia products for critical care, neonatology, emergency, homecare, and radiology. This acquisition of Medisize B.V. included operations in the Netherlands and subsidiaries in Germany and Italy.

Flexicare, a privately owned manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, currently has a presence in more than 100 countries through distributors and subsidiaries in the United States, Middle East, India, China, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia.

Increasing occurrences of respiratory disorders to drive the growth in High-flow Nasal Cannula market in the next 6 years

Factors such as increasing occurrences of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and increasing popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas are driving the growth of high flow nasal cannula market. Furthermore, investments in research and development programs by companies to come up with better products and more sophisticated technologies are also some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. In Addition, growing acceptance of oxygen therapy for home health care and advancement in developing new techniques is also fuelling the growth of high flow nasal cannula market.

North America accounts the maximum market share for high flow nasal cannula market

North America accounts the maximum market share for high flow nasal cannula market followed by Europe. In North America region factors such as increasing in aged population, increasing patients suffering from respiratory diseases, low prices associated with the use of nasal cannula and factorable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of the high flow nasal cannula market. Additionally, the high-flow cannula market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase on the favorable demographics, improved health care policies, and the fast-paced economic growth this region.

The major key players in High-flow Nasal Cannula Market are Teijin Pharma Limited, Salter Labs, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, TNI Medical AG, MEK-ICS CO., Ltd., Flexicare Medical Limited, Vapotherm, Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Inc. and Hamilton Medical.

