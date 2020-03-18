New Research Says 5G Equipment Market has Huge Revenue Opportunities across Different Segments

“Global 5G Equipment Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

5G is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates — exceeding wireline network speeds — as well as offer latency of 1 ms or lower for uses that require real-time feedback. 5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology.

The global 5G Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 5G Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 5G Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Intel

NEC Corporation

Nokia

NTT DOCOMO

Qualcomm

Samsung

KT

SK Telecom

Telenor

Verizon

Vodafone

ZTE

Analog Devices

AT&T

China Mobile Ltd.

Cisco

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

SDN

NFV

MEC

FC

Segment by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: 5G Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global 5G Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global 5G Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global 5G Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global 5G Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global 5G Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5G Equipment Business

Chapter Eight: 5G Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global 5G Equipment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

