Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market 2018: Focuses On Companies, Opportunities, Market Size, Growth, Revenue & Forecast 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Non-Invasive Fat Reduction” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Solta Medical, Inc. Launched the second generation LIPOSONIX system

August 2017, Solta Medical, Inc. the world leading in energy based device has launched the second generation LIPOSONIX system, non-invasive fat reduction system which was approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Food and Drug Administration Philippines. This Liposonix treatment is non-invasive and patients are typically able to resume the nominal activities immediately after the procedure. This producer uses the high intensity focused ultrasound for permanently getting rid of targeted fat around the body.

Growing demand for slim body appearance to drive the growth in Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market in the next 6 years

Factors such as growing occurrence of diseases connected with obesity such as diabetes, the upsurge in the consumption of calorie-laden fast foods & beverages and increasing sedentary lifestyle of individuals are driving the growth of the non-invasive fat reduction market. Additionally, growing demand for slim body appearance, upsurge in health expenditure, and consciousness of health risk owing to obesity are also some responsible factors boosting the growth of this market. However, non-invasive fat reduction devices are expensive, which in turn, may hamper the growth of the market.

North America has dominated the market growth in Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market through 2018-2024

North America has dominated the market growth followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America region factors such as high spending capacity of individuals on health care sector, and the development of new products by well-established and upcoming manufacturers are driving the growth of non-invasive fat reduction market in North America region. Further, factor such as increased frequency of obesity among individuals in the Asia Pacific region is boosting the demand for this market in the Asia Pacific region.

The major key players in Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market are BTL, Cutera, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. And Lumenis Ltd.

