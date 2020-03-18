Oilseeds Market Trends & Forecast to 2024- Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application
This Oilseeds Market report consists statistical data and insightful information associated with Global Oilseeds Market. This can be utilized for better understanding of Global Oilseeds Market Scenario. The study attempts to examine the global market with keen interest and right perspective. The research is result of process and diligence closely monitored by experts and professionals. The report shall help those who are willing to develop strong business acumen in relevance with Oil Seeds Market.
Key Insights:
- Market Estimations
- Market Dynamics
- Regional Share
- Market Trends
- Competitive Analysis – 2013 to 2017
- Market Segmentation
- Some key players in Global Oilseeds Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
Growth Drivers:
Following factors are the growth drivers for Global Oilseeds Market:
- Increase in the farming of oil producing crops
- Rise in household consumption of oils
- Technological advancements
- Increase in the R&D activities
- Government support for the innovation and research
Growth Restraints:
- High cost
- Long duration spent on Research & Development activities
- Stringent regulations associated with approvals of new seeds
- Fluctuations in environmental conditions
- Quick spoilage of seeds stored
Global Oilseeds Market is segmented into different categories on based seeds, traits, application and geographies. It is as following:
Seed based segmentation:
- Cotton Seeds
- Palm Seeds
- Sunflower Seeds
- Soybean Seeds
- Groundnut Seeds
- Vegetable Seeds
- Others
Trait based segmentation:
- Conventional Seeds
- Genetically Modified Seeds
Application based segmentation:
- Domestic
- Industries
- Bio-Fuels
Geographical segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Some of the major players in Global Oilseeds Market:
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Monsanto Company (U.S)
- Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany)
- Sakata Seed Corp (Japan)
- KWS SAAT SE (Germany)
- Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)
- Groupe Limagrain (France)
- Bunge Limited (U.S.)
- Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
- Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
