Oilseeds Market Trends & Forecast to 2024- Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

Key Insights:

Market Estimations

Market Dynamics

Regional Share

Market Trends

Competitive Analysis – 2013 to 2017

Market Segmentation

Some key players in Global Oilseeds Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Growth Drivers:

Following factors are the growth drivers for Global Oilseeds Market:

Increase in the farming of oil producing crops

Rise in household consumption of oils

Technological advancements

Increase in the R&D activities

Government support for the innovation and research

Growth Restraints:

High cost

Long duration spent on Research & Development activities

Stringent regulations associated with approvals of new seeds

Fluctuations in environmental conditions

Quick spoilage of seeds stored

Global Oilseeds Market is segmented into different categories on based seeds, traits, application and geographies. It is as following:

Seed based segmentation:

Cotton Seeds

Palm Seeds

Sunflower Seeds

Soybean Seeds

Groundnut Seeds

Vegetable Seeds

Others

Trait based segmentation:

Conventional Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds

Application based segmentation:

Domestic

Industries

Bio-Fuels

Geographical segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players in Global Oilseeds Market:

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Monsanto Company (U.S)

Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany)

Sakata Seed Corp (Japan)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

Bunge Limited (U.S.)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

