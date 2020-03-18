Orthopedic Orthotics Market Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This report on the orthopedic orthotics market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Orthopedic orthotic products are medical devices that are used externally. They are widely used to control physical deformities or for the treatment of injured/malfunctioned parts of the body. They are also known as supportive of corrective devices. The main objective of these products is to provide comfort to patients while performing daily functions, reduce pain, support an injury, and correct the shape of a particular body part. An aging population and technological advancements are the main drivers of the orthopedic orthotics market.

The orthopedic orthotics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, material, distribution channel, and geography.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises major players’ product portfolio based on product, material, and application in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global orthopedic orthotics market.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into upper limb, lower limb, spinal, and others. The upper-limb orthotics segment has been further divided into elbow & wrist orthotics and others. The lower-limb orthotics segment has been further classified into knee orthotics, foot & ankle orthotics, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders, fractures, sports injuries, and others.

The application segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by physicians and patients. Based on material, the market has been categorized into carbon fibers, plastic, metal, rubber, and others. The material segments have been analyzed based on effectiveness, usability, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the orthopedic orthotics market has been segmented into hospitals pharmacies, online pharmacies, footwear retailer, and others. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global orthopedic orthotics market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global orthopedic orthotics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DeRoyal Industries, Inc. BSN medical., Breg, Inc. Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Ottobock Holding), Fillauer LLC, and others.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2355

The global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented as given below:

Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Product, 2016-2026

Upper-limb Orthotics Hand, Elbow Wrist Orthotics Others

Lower-limb Orthotics Knee Orthotics Foot & Ankle Orthotics Others

Spine Orthotics

Others

Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Application, 2016-2026

Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Disorders

Fractures

Sports Injuries

Others

Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Material, 2016-2026

Carbon Fibers

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

Global Orthopedic Osrthotics Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Footwear Retailer

Others

Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Geography, 2016-2026

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2355