Orthopedic Orthotics Market is Expected to Reach $4,685 Million by 2023 with Leading Manufacturers Such as Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical and DeRoyal Industries, Inc

The Global Orthopedics Orthotics Market accounted for $3,130 million in 2016 and is anticipated to garner $4,685 Million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Based on the manufacturing, it is classified into prefabricated orthotic devices, custom-fitted orthotic devices, and custom-fabricated orthotic devices. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth of the global orthopedics orthotics market is driven by the surge in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rise in physical health consciousness, and rapidly aging population. However, high cost of custom orthotic devices hampers market growth. Nonetheless, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries provides lucrative opportunities to emerging market players.

The report segments the global orthopedics orthotics market by posture, anatomical region, manufacturing, and geography. Based on posture, the report divides the market into static, dynamic, and other orthotic devices. During the analysis period, 2017-2023, the dynamic orthotic devices segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 6.1% CAGR. Based on anatomical region, the market is fragmented into upper limb, lower limb, and spinal orthotic devices. In 2016, the lower limb orthotic devices segment accounted more than two-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the spinal orthotic devices segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate throughout 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.0%, owing to the surge of accident cases which lead to spine injuries.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2766

The report also profiles key players involved in the global orthopedics orthotics market, such as Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Ossur, Ottobock, and Truelife, Hanger, Inc., and Fillauer LLC. They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Based on manufacturing, the market is sub-segmented into prefabricated, custom-fitted, and custom-fabricated orthotic devices. While the custom-fabricated orthotic devices segment occupied more than half of the global market in 2016, the prefabricated orthotic devices segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.7% throughout 2023. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs.

Increase in incidence of rise in geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of orthopedic diseases are primarily attributed to increase the demand for endoscopy. Moreover, rise in adoption of the devices owing to increasing incidents of accidents and sports related injuries in turn stimulates the market growth. However, the high cost of the customized orthopedic orthotics are expected to restrain the market growth.Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunity for the market due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of population suffering from arthritis. Thus, the emerging economies such as China and India possess high market potential.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2766

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Sona Padman

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com