Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Össur, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Fillauer, Smith and Nephew, Biomet, Zimmer Holdings, Stryker

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the market. It provides the market forecast to 2024, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market size, share, drivers, factors, key players and growth with forecast to 2024.

The Orthopedic Prosthetics Market accounted to USD 1.9 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Key Companies:

Blatchford Ltd.

Touch Bionics Inc.

The Ohio Willow Wood Co.

Össur

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Fillauer

Advanced Arm Dynamics

Smith and Nephew plc

Biomet Inc.

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Among others

The Orthopedic Prosthetics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectrometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market By Product Type (Upper Extremity Prosthetics (Hand Prosthetics, Elbow Prosthetics, Shoulder Prosthetics), Lower Extremity Prosthetics (Foot & Ankle Prosthetics, Knee Prosthetics, Hip Prosthetics), Liners, Sockets, Modular Components), By Technology (Manual Prosthetics, Electric Powered Prosthetics, Hybrid Prosthetics), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Definition of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market:

Orthopedic Prosthetics is an artificial replacement or substitute of bones in different parts of the body. The typical orthopedic prosthetic devices are for hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic prosthetic devices

Technological advancement in developing prosthetic devices

Weak reimbursement policies

High cost of devices and hence low adoption rate

Report Segmentation:

By product type:

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Liners

Sockets

Modular Components

The upper extremity prosthetics segment is further sub-segmented into:

Hand Prosthetics

Elbow Prosthetics

Shoulder Prosthetics

Lower extremity prosthetics segment is sub-segmented into:

Foot & Ankle Prosthetics

Knee Prosthetics

Hip Prosthetics

By technology:

Manual Prosthetics

Electric Powered Prosthetics

Hybrid Prosthetics

On the basis of end-users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

