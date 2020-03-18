Particulate Respirators Market Size forecast to witness considerable growth from 2018 to 2026

Particulate respirators are medical devices, which helps to protect one from harmful particles present in the air or dust or harmful fumes. Such harmful dust usually spread through severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). SARS is a respiratory syndrome commonly spread among symptomatic individuals, by person-to-person contact, or when the person sneezes or coughs, thereby infecting the nearby surfaces or through airborne transmission. Being a communicable disease, healthcare professionals and medical transport workers are at high risk to such disease as they frequently come in contact with patients suffering from SARS. Hence, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued interim infection control recommendations for those high risky healthcare centers and facilities. Particulate respirators have proved to be excellent personal protector equipment in order to reduce the risk of inhaling harmful airborne particles. Particulate respirators which has the capability of filtering out 95% of airborne particles are given a 95 rating according to CDC. Likewise, respirators with 99% capability of filtering particles are given a 99 rating and so on.

Government initiatives are helping spread awareness among SARS affected victims and helps in fostering market growth

Increasing prevalence of SARS is one of the major drivers impacting the particulate respirators market growth. Moreover, low cost of the product, increasing R&D activities and government initiatives undertaken in order to secure the healthcare professionals from such airborne transmission are some of the factors fueling the demand for particulate respirators. CDC is working with federal agencies, healthcare organizations and local health departments in order to spread awareness among healthcare workers for rapid recognition of person-to-person transmission of SARS. However, lack of proper awareness among people pertaining to the various types of particulate respirators available is hindering the market growth

Disposable respirators are less costly and easy to discard if damaged

On the basis of product, particulate respirators market is segmented into disposable or filtering facepiece respirators, reusable or elastomeric respirators and powered air-purifying respirators. Disposable respirators are for single-use as it gets damaged physically due to excessive resistance and sorbent exhaustion. Reusable respirators are cleaned and reused. However, the filter cartridges are disposed when they become unsuitable for use. Powered air-purifying respirators are usually attached with a battery powered blower which filters the harmful air.

Based on design, particulate respirators are of two types, half face respirators and full face respirators. Particulate respirators are used in hospital settings and also for military, laboratory and other purposes. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Greater awareness levels in North America is enhancing the market growth

North America is one of the high revenue generating market for particulate respirators owing to their growing awareness levels regarding the usage of particulate respirators and increasing R&D activities in this region. Asia Pacific is considered as a lucrative market for growing opportunities of particulate respirators primarily due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders in countries like India. The major players are expected to find huge growth opportunities in such countries owing to the rising airborne transmitted diseases.

Key Players:

Some of the key players for particulate respirators market include

3M Company, The Gerson Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., MOLDEX and Northern Safety Co., Inc.

among others. New product launch is one of the key initiatives undertaken by these companies. For instance, in 2015, 3M launched organic vapor respirator cartridges, which has 3M Service Life Indicator technology that helps to direct the user for an appropriate time to change the cartridges.

