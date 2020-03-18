Pea Starch Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025

Pea starch is a rich source of amylose (35 %) and this unique feature gives it good thickening and gelling properties which are better than other commonly used starches.

On a global scale, pea starch is a major by-product of pea protein production process. the pea starch product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other starch industry. The whole pea starch market is driven by the new protein extraction market, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Meats Processing, Asian Pastas. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for pea starch will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of pea starch is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Pea starch industry will usher in a rapid growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Roquette. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in pea starch market will become more intense.

The global Pea Starch market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pea Starch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pea Starch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/964069/global-pea-starch-competition-analysis-report

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roquette

Cosucra

Emsland Group

Nutri-Pea Limited

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Shandong Jindu Talin Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Meats Processing

Snack

Asian Pastas

Industrial Applications

Other

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/964069/global-pea-starch-competition-analysis-report