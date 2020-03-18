Personal Care Products Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2019

The personal care products include products used for skincare, haircare, personal hygiene, make-up, fragrances, oral hygiene and other purposes. Some of the personal products are anti-aging creams, shampoos, conditioners, baby personal care, male toiletries and feminine care. Nowadays, many new products were launched featuring botanical and natural ingredients across all cosmetics and personal care categories. For instance, Estee lauder have Aveda, it’s a botanical skin and hair care brand that offers products such as oils and shampoos with the natural and botanical ingredients. Personal care product manufacturers are beginning to customize offerings based on skin care needs determined by genetic testing.

The North American market for personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42%.

The global Personal Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Care Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Care Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever

P&G

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Kao

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate Palmolive

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skincare

Haircare

Personal Hygiene

Make-up

Fragrance

Oral Hygiene

Others

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Children

