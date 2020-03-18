Phosphatidylserine Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Phosphatidylserine is an amino acid derivative compound similar to a dietary fat which is highly prevalent in human neural tissue. Typically it is white or light yellow loose powder but also a small amount of phosphatidylserine is liquid. It is vital for cognitive function. Phosphatidylserine supplementation in older individuals seems to improve memory and cognitive capacity.

It is from soy or cabbage derivatives and used as functional ingredient for dietary supplement as well as functional foods.

In 2015, the global Phosphatidylserine consumption market is led by Europe. America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Phosphatidylserine are concentrated in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Chemi Nutra is the world leader, holding 15.80% production market share in 2015.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Israel and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Phosphatidylserine. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Phosphatidylserine production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Phosphatidylserine downstream is wide. Globally, the Phosphatidylserine market is mainly driven by growing demand for dietary supplement and functional foods. Fundamentally speaking, people’s strong desire for healthy lifestyle promotes the development of this industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Phosphatidylserine production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of Phosphatidylserine is estimated to be 322.7MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Phosphatidylserine market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 75 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Phosphatidylserine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Phosphatidylserine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

20% Content

50% Content

Other Content

Segmentation by application:

Dietary Supplement

Functional Foods

Medical Foods

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chemi Nutra

Lipoid

Lipogen

Novastell

Lonza

Glonet (Doosan Group)

Enzymtec Sharp.PS

BHN

Sino Herb

H&C pharmaceutical (CSHPHARM)

Guanjie Biotech

L&P Food Ingredient

Baianrui Biotech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Phosphatidylserine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Phosphatidylserine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Phosphatidylserine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Phosphatidylserine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Phosphatidylserine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

