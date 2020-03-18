Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Expected To Grow At High CAGR Of During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

The prevention of disease through vaccination is one of the most cost-effective and safe ways. Pneumococcus is one of the leading causes of blood infection, pneumonia, sinusitis, meningitis, and otitis media. It is also one of the leading infectious diseases. However, it can be prevented with the help of vaccination. With an increase in pneumococcal disease due to causative serotype, the need for vaccines with broader coverage has increased. Hence, the demand for new pneumococcal vaccines with broader serotype coverage is increasing.

Despite the availability of antibiotic therapy against pneumococcal disease, it remains a significant cause of death among people with increased susceptibility, such as older adults and also the people suffering from immunosuppressive conditions or chronic illness. However, reduction in the pneumococcal disease has been witnessed in the countries that introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV). Meanwhile, efforts are underway to introduce pneumococcal vaccines in other countries as well. Companies are also working on introducing new and affordable PCVs, especially for developing countries. There has also been an increase in investment in the research and development activities to develop new vaccines at lower cost.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/135

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market – Scope of Study

The research report on the global pneumococcal vaccines market offers key market insights and factors playing an important role in the market growth. The report provides information on market dynamics including trends, factors driving the market, opportunities, and restraints. Key developments in the market are also provided in the report. The report also offers analysis and forecast on various market segments and regions.

The report offers detailed study on the present and upcoming opportunities and developments along with advancement in technologies. Porter’s five force model along with SWOT analysis is also given in the report. The report has also evaluated market attractiveness. The global pneumococcal vaccines market displays the revenue, market share, growth rate for segments as well as regions.

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market- Key Segments

The global pneumococcal vaccines market is divided into product type, distribution channel, and region. Product type is further segmented into 7- valent PCV, 10- valent PCV, 13- valent PCV, and 23- valent PPSV. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other distribution channels.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into Europe, Japan, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This segmentation also offers country-wise analysis on all the key parameters associated with the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/135