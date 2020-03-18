Polyolefin Films Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017-2027

Twentieth century is the period where plastic era started, this is exactly after the era of products being directly made out of natural materials. Plastic seemed to have entered each and every aspect of the human life. Today one cannot imagine his or her life without use of plastic. The recent packaging trends shows consumers are preferring lightweight over heavy weight, flexible over rigid and transparent over nontransparent. Polyolefin (POF) films are seem to be the best suitable choice for these recent changing trends. These can be flexible, lightweight and transparent. Polyolefin (POF) films are plastics and a class of polymers, which are extracted from polymerization of monomers. POF films generally used as stretch films, shrink films and others.

Most commonly used POF is polyethylene (PE). Most commonly used PEs are Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear-Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE). These films are used in wide range of applications ranging from food & beverages to agriculture and cosmetics to industrial packaging. The film thickness varies from very few microns to thick sheets. Polyolefin films are used to wrap food and nonfood products like cabbage, cauliflower, pizza, meat, bakery items an others. These films are also used to bundling of beverage bottles, cosmetics and others. In industries these are used to cover manufactured machines or tools so that the corrosion and dust are avoided.

In agriculture these are used in greenhouse, walk-in tunnel and low tunnel covers, and mulching. The market for agriculture polyolefin films is rapidly or explosively growing in China. High durability, optical properties like ultraviolet barrier, near and middle infrared, anti-drip or anti-fog effect. Recent developments include UV-blocking films, NIR-blocking films, fluorescent films, and ultra-thermic films.

Polyolefin films: Market Dynamics

The recent trends in packaging industry shows performance and quality of polyolefin films are better compared to PVC films. Although PVC is third most produced plastic in the world, it has drawbacks. At cold temperatures it becomes harden and as temperature increases it becomes soften, therefore compromising over the strength of plastic. PVC films emit hydrogen chloride into the air and leave carbon deposits on sealer, so proper ventilation should be maintained while sealing. Polyolefin films do not have these drawbacks. Polyolefin films can be used to wrap both edible and non-edible.

These are FDA approved for direct food contact. So slowly polyolefin films gaining its share in overall packaging films market. The drawback with polyolefin films is their machine compatibility, so cost little more compared to PVC films. Less odor when sealed, stronger seal strength, and high flexible storage are attractive features of polyolefin films. They do not produce hydrogen chloride gas, because they do not have any chlorine. Temperature is not an issue, because polyolefin film does not have any plasticizers.

Growing agriculture markets in India and China is the main driver for the growth of packaging polyolefin films market. Rising global industrial output, industrial automation and industrial safety standards directly or indirectly influencing the demand for polyolefin films market. Recent developments in ecommerce & logistics shows, increase in usage of polyolefin films for bundling of products or packages. The main purpose here is to convenient and safe transport of products from one location to other location without damage and pilferage. Polyolefin films usage is growing in industries safe material handling.

Here sharp and tiny products are bundled together for convenient material handling. Large finish products can be covered with polyolefin stretch films to protect from scratches and dust. Growing worldwide food & beverage sector is another driver for the growth of polyolefin films market. Here protecting food & beverages from environmental contaminations and biodegradation is the major concern. Polyolefin films are used for display purpose also. Polyolefin films are generally recyclable because they are thermoplastics.

Polyolefin films: Market Segmentation

The polyolefin films market is segmented on the basis of application, material and material properties. On the basis of application, the global polyolefin films market is segmented into food & beverages, agriculture, industrial & automobile, cosmetics and others. On the basis of material property these films are segmented into stretch films, shrink films and others. On the basis of material polyolefin films are segmented into LDPE films, LLDPE films and others.

Stretch film is wrapped around the load to provide stability in shipping. The film is stretched to 200-300% and it can be applied either by hand or machine. Stretch film property is to try and return to its original size, resulting in a tight and secure load for shipping. It also provides some protection from moisture, dust, pilferage, and improves material handling of the load inside factory.

Shrink film is generally used in bundling multiple products. The main purpose here is to protect individual products, often as retail packaging. The film is wrapped and sealed around the contents and when heat is applied, either by heat gun or a heat tunnel, the air is evacuated and the film shrinks tightly around the contents. Polyolefin films can be pre-printed to create an appealing retail package. The film can have higher shrinkage capability up to 20 to 30%

Polyolefin films Market: Regional outlook

Polyolefin films market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Emerging markets in APEJ, Latin America and MEA regions expected to represent higher demand growth for polyolefin films.

Polyolefin films Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global polyolefin films market are PMC Group, Inc., Asmaco Industries Limited, Yorkshire Packaging Systems, Vijay Packaging System, Om Polymers, Zhejiang Jiuteng Package Materials Co.Ltd., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Folene Packaging LLC., Syfan Saad Co. (99) Ltd., Hi-Tech Plastics, Inc., Riverside Paper Co. Inc., Griff Paper and Film Inc., Bollore Inc.

